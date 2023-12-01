No. 7 LSU wins Final Four rematch vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech in Angel Reese's return

NCAA Womens Basketball: Virginia Tech at Louisiana State Nov 30, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese slaps hands with teammates before a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports - 22003322 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

No. 7 LSU saw the return of Angel Reese and reason to believe they still have some juice as the reigning NCAA champions on Thursday.

The Tigers defeated No. 9 Virginia Tech 82-62 in a rematch from last season's Final Four, their biggest win of a season that hasn't started on the right foot despite an 8-1 record. Freshman Mikaylah Williams led the team with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

It was also the 700th win of LSU head coach Kim Mulkey's career.

