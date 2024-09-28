No. 21 Oklahoma gets pick 6 from Kip Lewis to finish comeback win over Auburn, 27–21

Oklahoma v Auburn AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 28: Linebacker Kip Lewis #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after a big play during the first half of their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

No. 21 Oklahoma won its first SEC game, rallying for a 27–21 lead over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

Kip Lewis ran an interception back 63 yards for a pick 6 with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Sooners a 22–21 lead. Michael Hawkins Jr. then ran around right end and jumped over the pylon for a 2-point conversion and three-point margin.

Auburn built a 21–10 lead early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard pass from Payton Thorne to Luke Deal. The seven-play, 58-yard drive was highlighted by an outstanding grab along the left sideline by Cam Coleman for a 42-yard gain. Five plays later, Auburn was in the end zone and seemingly had Oklahoma reeling.

Thorne justified the decision by head coach Hugh Freeze to reinstate him as the starter after he was benched for freshman Hank Brown. His 48-yard pass to Malcolm Simmons put Auburn ahead by a touchdown midway through the second quarter.

The senior QB threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns while completing 18-of-28 passes. But that pick 6 was the backbreaker. Freeze cited turnovers in making the QB change, as well.

Jarquez Hunter led Auburn with 97 yards on 17 carries and was helping the Tigers grind time off the clock until Thorne's interception. Cam Coleman notched 82 yards receiving on three catches, followed by KeAndre Lambert-Smith getting a touchdown and 77 yards among his five receptions.

On Oklahoma's following possession, the offense failed to put points on the board with Michael Hawkins Jr. getting sacked on 4th-and-10 at the Auburn 40-yard line. The Sooners' injuries at receiver seemed especially glaring with the offense unable to move down the field with explosive plays. Deion Burks, Nic Anderson, Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony were all out for Oklahoma on Saturday.

After Auburn missed a 51-yard field goal on its next drive, the Sooners closed to within a touchdown. Hawkins hit J.J. Hester for a 60-yard pass. Jovantae Barnes ran the remaining five yards on two rushes to make it a 21–16 game. Oklahoma attempted a 2-point conversion to get within a field goal, but Hawkins was rushed out of the pocket and his heave to the end zone was just out of Bauer Sharp's reach.