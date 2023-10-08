No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 20 Kentucky in 51-13 win

Georgia finally showed why it’s the No. 1 team in the country with a convincing 51-13 win over No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and led 34-7 at halftime as QB Carson Beck completed his first 12 passes. His 11th completion of the night was a phenomenal catch by Rara Thomas for the Mississippi State transfer’s first TD grab as a Bulldog.

Georgia did everything it wanted against a Kentucky team that was addled by penalties throughout the first half. The Wildcats had the Bulldogs finally stopped on a third down while trailing 14-0, but Georgia got an automatic first down after Deone Walker committed an inexplicable unnecessary roughness penalty after an incomplete pass.

The Bulldogs then stretched the lead to three touchdowns on what turned out to be a 95-yard touchdown drive. And the game was over at that point.

Carson Beck has his best game as a starter

Beck had been solid but not spectacular in his first season succeeding Stetson Bennett as Georgia’s starter. He entered the game completing 72% of his passes and had thrown for 1,497 yards but had thrown just one touchdown in his two games against SEC opponents.

He quintupled that number Saturday night as Georgia’s first three scores were all passing touchdowns. Beck had his best game of the season and was 28-of-35 for 389 yards and four touchdowns and an interception.

Georgia and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo made it clear from the start that Beck was going to throw the ball all over Kentucky’s defense. The drive that resulted in Thomas’ TD catch didn’t include a run play.

If Beck continues to play like he did Saturday night, it’s hard to see when Georgia is going to lose a game.