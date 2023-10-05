NFL Week 5: What to watch as 49ers host Cowboys and Ravens look to go 3-0 on the road in AFC North

Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

The NFL's 2023 season continues this weekend. Here are the Week 4 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the NFL+ streaming service, which you can sign up for here. Catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season on NFL+. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Oct. 5

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m.

Will the Bears finally win a game in the 2023 season? A short week always makes fluky stuff possible, though Washington does have reason to hope with QB Sam Howell.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills, 9:30 a.m.

The Jaguars won at Wembley Stadium last week, and now they try to make it two victories in a row in London, this time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against a Bills team fresh off a decisive victory over Miami.

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Things are rough in New England right now, but the Patriots can start turning things back in the right direction with a win over the Saints.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Anthony Richardson looks like the real deal, which is huge for the Colts' rebuilding project. He'll look to start off his career against divisional rival Tennessee with a win.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have a chance to move to 3-0 in the AFC North after Week 5, with all three victories coming on the road. That would be significant, but it also won't be easy against the bitter rival Steelers.

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

The Lions were last seen running circles around longtime division bully Green Bay on "Thursday Night Football." What will they do vs. Bryce Young and Carolina for an encore?

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

C.J. Stroud has been arguably the best rookie quarterback of this class so far, and now he faces an improved Atlanta defense on the road.

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

The Dolphins had a major letdown after their 70-point game, managing just 20 and struggling to keep pace with the Bills. The remedy could be a struggling Giants squad at home.

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Joe Burrow's health has been a constant storyline this season for the Bengals, but it would go away (however temporarily) with a win over what's been a plucky Cardinals team.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

The Eagles are 4-0 but have also been far from their standard. That's probably a good thing, although if they're not ready for Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and the Rams, their first loss could be imminent.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

The offseason war of words between Sean Payton and the Jets over former Broncos head coach and current New York offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will finally see its payoff.

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had a touch-and-go time in Week 4, but they still won. Now they get to face Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, fresh off their first win of the season.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m.

Game of the year? It might be, with Dak Prescott leading the Cowboys and their swarming defense against the 49ers, who might be the best team in the NFL at this early stage of the season.

Monday, Oct. 9

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m.

Davante Adams faces his former team as the Raiders host the Packers, who are looking to rebound after a rough loss to the Lions.