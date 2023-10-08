NFL Week 5 Sunday Night Football live tracker: Can Cowboys give 49ers their first loss?

New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up at AT&T Stadium on October 1, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

When Carrie Underwood says she's been "waiting all day for Sunday night," this is what she's talking about. The Dallas Cowboys and San Fransisco 49ers go head-to-head in Week 5 in what could be an early contender for game of the season.

The 49ers are one of just two undefeated teams remaining through four weeks. San Francisco seems to have everything working this season. The offense, led by the best collection of skill position players in the NFL, is rolling and the defense remains excellent.

But the Cowboys are far from pushovers. The teams defense remains one of the best in the NFL, and the offense has plenty of talent. They're coming off a massive 38-3 win over the New England Patriots last week, which brought them to 3-1 on the year.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries as the Cowboys take on the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football."