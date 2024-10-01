NFL suspends Bills' Von Miller for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller was suspended for four games on Tuesday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Miller will now miss the Bills’ next four games, and will be eligible for reinstatement on Oct. 28.

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills is suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, it was announced today.

Miller will be eligible for reinstatement on October 28 following the Bills’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2024

The suspension likely stems from Miller's felony domestic violence incident from last fall. Miller turned himself into police in Texas last November on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony. Miller was accused of assaulting his longtime girlfriend at their shared home in Dallas. Among other things, Miller allegedly choked his girlfriend twice during an argument, ripped out a patch of her hair and stomped on her laptop.

Miller’s girlfriend, however, later downplayed the incident and denied there was an actual assault. Miller later said that the allegations were completely false and “blown out of proportion.” The case was eventually closed without charges being filed. The NFL has been investigating ever since.

Miller was also investigated for domestic violence in 2021 when he was playing for the Denver Broncos, but he was not charged in that incident, either.

Miller is in the third year of a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills this fall. He’s appeared in all four of their games this season, and has five total tackles and three sacks while helping Buffalo to a 3-1 start.

