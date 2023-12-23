NFL reportedly denies appeal, upholds $100K fine, sideline ban for Eagles' 'Big Dom' DiSandro

Dak Prescott Philadelphia Eagles senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer Dom DiSandro stands just outside the tunnel with defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) as players jog out to the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

There's no reprieve for Big Dom.

The NFL has reportedly upheld the sideline suspension and $100,000 fine for Dom DiSandro, the Philadelphia Eagles' head of security who was ejected from a Week 13 game after initiating a sideline altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

The Associated Press reported Friday that the NFL denied the Eagles' appeal of the penalties. He met with NFL ommissioner Roger Goodell while the appeal was pending, according to the report.

DiSandro will be allowed to return to the sideline in the playoffs. The Eagles have already paid the fine for DiSandro, according to the report.

DiSandro was standing on the Eagles sideline when a scuffle broke out between Greenlaw and Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith at the end of a play. DiSandro stepped in between the two players then shoved Greenlaw away. Greenlaw then swiped at DiSandro's face and grazed him, and the exchange led to both being ejected from the game.

💥 Ejection! Dre Greenlaw thrown out for confrontation with Eagles security guy Dom DiSandro...



Big Dom also thrown out of the game after getting in Greenlaw's face



Not sure a player should get the boot for that though?#NFL #SFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/U7uMzE1XXc — Paul Higham (@SportsPaulH) December 3, 2023

The ejections caused an uproar as the 49ers lost a key defender in a high-stakes game between two NFC contenders. The Eagles lost a non-player who initiated the incident by touching Greenlaw first.

Greenlaw told reporters the following Wednesday that he and DiSandro exchanged apologies through an intermediary and that he held no ill will toward the Eagles' security chief.

In the aftermath of the incident, the league sent a memo to NFL teams emphasizing rules that "clearly prohibit non-player personnel — coaches, trainers, equipment staff, security officers or others — from making physical contact with, taunting or directing abusive or insulting language toward opposing players."

The NFL banned DiSandro from the sideline of Philadelphia's subsequent game against the Dallas Cowboys, then reportedly extended that ban for the rest of the regular season on Saturday. The league also fined DiSandro $100,000. DiSandro still travels with the team and attends games. He was seen Monday during Philadelphia's game against the Seattle Seahawks watching from a luxury box.