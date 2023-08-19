NFL preseason: Dolphins rookie RB De'Von Achane carted off field with unknown injury

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: De'Von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane had been seeing strong buzz in fantasy football, but that might have to paused.

The 2023 third-round draft pick was carted to the locker room with an unknown injury in the third quarter of the Dolphins' preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Achane was shown to have left the field for the cart under his own power, but in clear pain.

When Achane sustained the injury is also unclear, though some noted Achane went down hard on his shoulder at the end of a 20-yard run in the second quarter, a play that also showcased the kind of speed that has so many high on his future:

Achane remained in the game after that, though, so it might not be related. He had six rushes for 27 yards at the time of his exit.

The injury adds even more intrigue to a crowded Dolphins running back room, which also features Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin, Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed. Mostert and Wilson were No. 1 and 2 on the Dolphins in rushing last season while Gaskin is a former starter who missed much of last year with injury, but the Dolphins clearly valued Achane when they drafted him with the 84th overall pick.

Achane's speed (he ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine) and All-SEC production at Texas A&M (1,102 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and 5.6 yards per carry in his junior year) made him an attractive prospect for the Dolphins. He is undersized as a running back at a listed 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, but training camp reports had been highly encouraging.