NFL Power Rankings: Who had the best and worst offseasons? Ranking them 1-32

Some teams didn't need a great offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles have a great, deep and expensive roster that just won a Super Bowl. They weren't going to make huge moves, and that was OK.

On the other end, the New England Patriots had a ton of salary cap space, good draft capital and as many holes as any roster in the NFL. They had to get going on their rebuild with a big offseason, and did just that.

There are still a few veterans available, either in free agency (Aaron Rodgers, Amari Cooper) or perhaps in a trade (Jalen Ramsey, Kirk Cousins), but most of the NFL offseason is done. It's time to take a look at which teams had the best and worst offseasons by ranking them all: