NFL playoff picture Week 13: Bills, Chiefs clinch playoff berth as Lions try to fend off Vikings, Eagles in NFC race

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walk off the field after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A pair of teams are now officially playoff-bound.

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the playoffs on Friday with their wild, late win over the Las Vegas Raiders. That moved them to 11-1 and ensured that the back-to-back Super Bowl champs will have a chance to win a third later this season. The Buffalo Bills followed suit on Sunday night when they clinched the NFC East after their blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions are still in the lead after their win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Both the Philadelphia Eagles, who knocked off the Baltimore Ravens, and Minnesota Vikings, who beat the Arizona Cardinals, are right behind them. The race for the top seed in the conference is bound to get interesting down the stretch.

Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise as Week 13 of the NFL season wraps up.

NFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 2, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC

1. Detroit Lions (11-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) vs. 7. Washington Commanders (8-5)

3. Seattle Seahawks (7-5) vs. 6. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-6) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

On the bubble

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

9. Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

10. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

AFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 2, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (10-2) vs. 7. Denver Broncos (7-5)*

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) vs. 6. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

4. Houston Texans (7-5) vs. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)

On the bubble

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

9. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)

Full NFC standings

As of Dec. 2, here’s where things stand in the NFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

2. Washington Commanders (8-5)

3. Dallas Cowboys (5-7)

4. New York Giants (2-10)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (11-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

4. Chicago Bears (4-8)

NFC South

1. Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

3. New Orleans Saints (4-8)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-9)

NFC West

1. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

2. Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

3. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

4. San Francisco 49ers (5-7)

Full AFC standings

As of Dec. 2, here’s where things stand in the AFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (10-2)

2. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

3. New York Jets (3-9)

4. New England Patriots (3-10)

AFC North

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3)

2. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)

4. Cleveland Browns (3-8)*

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (8-5)

2. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-9)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)

3. Denver Broncos (7-5)*

4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)

*The Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns will wrap up Week 13 of the NFL season on Monday night