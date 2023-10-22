NFL late slate: Chiefs vs. Chargers score, highlights, inactives and live tracker

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

It's rarely dull when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams boast top-10 offenses, so both defenses should be tested.

The Chiefs, however, are more equipped to handle that threat. Through six games, the team has given up just 88 points, the second-lowest total in the NFL. The Chargers haven't been so fortunate. In just four games, the Chargers have allowed 104 points, good for an average of 26 points allowed per game.

That should enable Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to put plenty of points on the board in Week 7. It hasn't been a smooth offensive ride for Kansas City just yet. Outside of Travis Kelce, Mahomes is still looking for a dependable second target. Despite that, Mahomes continues to tear apart defenses.

Will Mahomes dominate a weak Chargers defense Sunday? Or can Justin Herbert and crew overcome a strong Chiefs defense to match Mahomes and the offense?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, injuries and highlights from the late slate of NFL games in Week 7.

