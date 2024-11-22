NFL injury tracker Week 12: Brock Purdy leaves practice early, Mike Evans ready to return, DeVonta Smith dealing with hamstring injury

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy did not throw a pass during Wednesday's practice for the San Francisco 49ers. On Thursday, he left practice early and did not speak to the media. That threw up worrying signals ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Speaking to KNBR, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy was limited on Thursday.

"He didn't do as much yesterday but did a little bit more today. He went out there and did a little bit, then went back in about halfway through and rested up. Hopefully [his right shoulder] will be feeling great on Sunday."

Brandon Allen or Joshua Dobbs would get the start if Purdy can't go as the 49ers look to improve on their 5-5 record.

Not only are the 49ers waiting on Purdy, they could also have decisions to make on left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique). Both are nursing injuries and neither have practiced this week.

Mike Evans looking to return vs. Giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense could get a big boost this weekend as wide receiver Mike Evans was a full participant in practice on Thursday as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

Evans has missed the Bucs' last three games — all losses. At 4-6, and with a soft part of their schedule coming up in the next three weeks with games against the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, his presence on the field will help an offense that put up 145 points in the four games before he went out with injury.

"From what I can see, good. Just talking to him, he seems really positive about it," said quarterback Baker Mayfield said of Evans "You guys know: Mike's a pro. He's going to do everything he can to get back out there with us and fight for this team as we take it one game at a time."

Evans, with 335 receiving yards on the season, is hoping to return as soon as he can as he seeks his 11th straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record. Evans needs 665 receiving yards over the Buccaneers' final seven games to reach the mark.

DeVonta Smith remains out for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were without wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a second straight day as he deals with a hamstring injury, which has been bothering him.

Smith, 26, has only missed two games in his four-year NFL career. He's played through this hamstring injury this season, but has still put up solid numbers: 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

Despite being limited every day last week in practice, Smith ended up playing in their win over the Washington Commanders and caught four balls for 29 yards.

The 8-2 Eagles face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Here's the rest of the Week 12 injury report.

