NFL inactives tracker Week 1: Mark Andrews and Chase Young ruled out, Will Levis inactive

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 21: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens in action before the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on August 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The NFL is back and anything can happen. "Thursday Night Football" delivered on that promise with the Detroit Lions' upset over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The schedule continues Sunday, which boasts 14 games.

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into the jam-packed slate:

Bengals vs. Browns: Joe Burrow officially good to go for Bengals

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Joe Burrow will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback, who signed a massive contract extension Thursday, has been vocal about his desire to take the field after sustaining a calf strain during training camp.

He was reportedly strong in practice all week with no obvious limitations and is active for Sunday's contest.

Browns inactives:

• S Juan Thornhill

• CB Kahlef Hailassie

• C Luke Wypler

• DE Isaiah McGuire

• DT Siaki Ika

Bengals inactives:

• HB Chase Brown

• CB DJ Ivey

• DE Joseph Ossai

• C Trey Hill

• OT Jackson Carman

Ravens vs. Texans: Mark Andrews ruled out with quad injury

Lamar Jackson will be without his favorite target to debut Todd Monken's new offense. The Baltimore Ravens initially listed All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews as questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, but he was ruled out Sunday due to a quad injury. First-year Raven Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared to play after being limited in practice with an ankle injury.

Ravens inactives:

• QB Tyler Huntley

• CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

• CB Arthur Maulet

• CB Marlon Humphrey

• G Ben Cleveland

• G Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

• TE Mark Andrews

Texans inactives:

• S Jimmie Ward

• WR John Metchie III

• QB Case Keenum

• CB Alex Austin

• RB Dare Ogunbowale

• LB Blake Cashman

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Week 1 inactives

Buccaneers inactives:

• RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

• CB Derrek Pitts

• LB Markees Watts

• OL Brandon Walton

• TE Payne Durham

Vikings inactives:

• LB Marcus Davenport

• QB Jaren Hall

• TE Nick Muse

• LB Andre Carter II

• T David Quessenberry

• DL Jaquelin Roy

Panthers vs. Falcons: DJ Chark and Cordarrelle Patterson out

The Carolina Panthers will be without wide receiver DJ Chark for Sunday's opener against the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury. The 2018 second-round pick participated in a limited practice Friday but missed the first two days of the week. Unable to get ready in time, he will aim for a Week 2 start.

Panthers wideout Adam Thielen, who was limited by an ankle injury in practice, is good to go Sunday.

Panthers inactives:

• WR DJ Chark

• CB D'Shawn Jamison

• LB Claudin Cherelus

• G Nash Jensen

Falcons inactives:

• CB Jeff Okudah

• QB Logan Woodside

• CB Mike Hughes

• OL Jovaughn Gwyn

• WR Josh Ali

• RB Cordarrelle Patterson

• TE John FitzPatrick

Commanders vs. Cardinals: Chase Young out, Terry McLaurin active

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young was ruled out for Sunday's game with the Arizona Cardinals.

He is not expected to play until Week 3 as he works through a practice plan that gradually gets him back on the field, according to The Athletic's Ben Standig. Young sustained a stinger (neck/shoulder nerve injury) in the preseason, and head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Friday that he would see a doctor in hopes to be cleared. He and fellow defensive end James Smith-Williams (oblique injury) were initially listed as questionable.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was removed from the team's injury report Friday and is good to go, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Ahead of his fifth pro season, McLaurin sustained a toe injury during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens last month. He was dealing with "turf toe," a sprain of the largest joint of the big toe.

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Zach Ertz were listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game, but will play.

Commanders inactives:

• DE William Bradley-King

• T Trent Scott

• G Chris Paul

• TE Curtis Hodges

• WR Mitchell Tinsley

• DE Chase Young

Cardinals inactives:

• CB Sterling Thomas V

• LB Owen Pappoe

• DL Dante Stills

• OL Kelvin Beachum

• OL Ilm Manning

• TE Elijah Higgins

Jaguars vs. Colts Week 1 inactives

Jaguars inactives:

• WR Parker Washington

• WR Elijah Cooks

• CB Christian Braswell

• RB JaMycal Hasty

• CB Antonio Johnson

• DL Tyler Lacy

Colts inactives:

• QB Sam Ehlinger

• RB Zack Moss

• CB JuJu Brents

• LB Isaiah Land

• T Ryan Hayes

• TE Will Mallory

• DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

49ers vs. Steelers: George Kittle will play

The San Francisco 49ers listed All-Pro tight end George Kittle as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he is active for the contest. Kittle has been limited at practice in the lead-up to Week 1 with a groin injury.

49ers inactives:

• QB ﻿Brandon Allen

• OL ﻿Nick Zakelj

• RB ﻿Tyrion Davis-Price

• LB ﻿Dee Winters

• LB ﻿Jalen Graham

• TE ﻿Brayden Willis

• DL ﻿Kalia Davis

Steelers inactives:

• QB Mason Rudolph

• CB Desmond King

• T Dylan Cook

• WR Gunner Olszewski

• NT Armon Watts

Titans vs. Saints: Will Levis inactive

Titans inactives:

• QB Will Levis

• WR Colton Dowell

• CB Tre Avery

• LB Caleb Murphy

• OL Dillon Radunz

• DT Jayden Peevy

Saints inactives:

• WR A.T. Perry

• RB Kendre Miller

• DB J.T. Gray

• DE Isaiah Foskey

• G Nick Saldiveri

Bears vs. Packers: Christian Watson out

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson won't play in the team's season opener against the Chicago Bears Sunday, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters.

The 24-year-old missed Friday's practice and was seen stretching away from teammates, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Fellow wideout Romeo Doubs is questionable for the matchup. Both have been dealing with hamstring injuries.

Giants vs. Cowboys: TE Darren Waller questionable

The New York Giants listed star tight end Darren Waller as questionable with a hamstring injury ahead of Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

He's not the only member of his team with the issue, as cornerback Cor'Dale Flott and safety Gervarrious Owens are listed as doubtful with hamstring injuries as well.

Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is doubtful and linebacker Cam Brown (ankle) is questionable.

The Dallas Cowboys won't be at full strength up front Sunday night against the New York Giants. Left guard Tyler Smith (hamstring) and left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

Patriots vs. Eagles: CB Jack Jones lands on IR

The New England Patriots placed cornerback Jack Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve, according to a Saturday report. He's out at least 4 games. They also signed running back Ty Montgomery to the 53-man roster.

Seahawks vs. Rams: RB Kenneth Walker III limited

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker's status is unclear for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 22-year-old was limited for Thursday's practice with a groin injury, according to the team's injury report. He suffered the injury during practice July 27 and didn't return to full capacity until Aug. 17.

Offensive guard Damien Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) and linebacker Boye Mafe (illness) are also listed on the Seahawks' injury report. Safety Jamal Adams (knee) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring) also remained out of practice.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still expected to play despite having surgery on his wrist recently.