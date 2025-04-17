NFL Draft's road show: Memorable moments and misses after 10 years away from Radio City Music Hall

The millions of NFL fans who have enjoyed the league’s traveling draft road show over the last decade can thank an unusual and unexpected source: the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes. Yes, really.

For half a century, the NFL Draft called New York City home, and by 2014, the NFL's draft extravaganza was a key fixture at Radio City Music Hall. But the only organization with more juice at Radio City than the NFL was the world-famous Rockettes dance troupe, and in 2014, the Rockettes kicked — pun very much intended — the NFL out of its traditional late-April draft date into May.

That didn’t go over well with the Powers That Be in the NFL, and neither did the news later that year that the Rockettes would likely claim all of April and May at Radio City. Surely the NFL could just push its draft to June …?

Nope. The NFL decided to take its show on the road, and that has made all the difference in the 10 years since. What was once a televised job fair is now an extravaganza to rival the Super Bowl, traveling to cities that may not ever get the chance to host a big game of their own. As the NFL prepares to head to the not-so-frozen tundra of Green Bay, let’s look back at the biggest moments from the NFL draft’s unending tour.

Chicago (2015 & 2016)

You know the 2015 draft from: Jameis Winston vs. Marcus Mariota at the top

You know the 2016 draft from: Laremy Tunsil’s unfortunate draft-night revelations

The story: Chicago marked the point where the NFL Draft truly broke contain. No more would the draft be confined to a mere single auditorium; now everyone could get in on the fun. The NFL debuted "Draft Town," a festival-like gathering, and "Selection Square," where late-round draftees made their NFL debuts. Draft Town set the standard all cities would follow: a massive, free, fan-focused spectacle with games, food and of course merch for sale. Chicago welcomes 200,000 fans that first year.

Perhaps overcome with the joy of the moment, Washington's Danny Shelton, selected 12th overall by the Cleveland Browns, lifted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell like a toddler in 2015 and carried him around the stage.

Philadelphia (2017)

You know the 2017 draft from: The Bears selecting Mitchell Trubisky second overall when a future three-time Super Bowl MVP named Patrick Mahomes was right there

The story: This is where the traditional "booing of the commish" elevated to the level of high art; nobody does booing quite like Philly. This is where the civic pride really kicked in; Cowboys legend Drew Pearson gleefully trolled Eagles fans through a sea of boos. This remains spectacular:

Drew Pearson overcame the boos in 2017 to announce the @DallasCowboys' 2nd round pick 😂



What does he have in store for his pick announcement tonight? 🔥



📺: 2023 #NFLDraft continues tonight at 7pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/MMO833B6zC — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023

Dallas (2018)

You know the 2018 draft from: Baker Mayfield first, Saquon Barkley second, Josh Allen seventh … Lamar Jackson 32nd

The story: Revenge is a dish best served with a Lombardi Trophy to the teeth, and that's what Eagles kicker David Akers did in 2018 in Dallas. Akers torched the Cowboys fans with the truth: "Hey Dallas! The last time you were in the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren't born!" When you've got kickers trolling you, it's time for some self-reflection. To top it off, the Eagles selected … Dallas Goedert.

"Hey, Dallas! The last time you were in the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren't born!"



Former @Eagles kicker David Akers did some epic trolling at the #NFLDraft. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2g6XoVczzh — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 28, 2018

Nashville (2019)

You know the 2019 draft from: Oakland A’s first-round draft pick Kyler Murray going No. 1 overall to Arizona

The story: Nashville is where the NFL Draft truly became a capital-E Event. Much to the surprise of NFC East-brained league types, a city not known for its deep NFL roots embraced the league as if it were a bachelorette party. Hundreds of thousands turned out for the festivities, and the sheer scope of the celebration made it clear … the NFL Draft is now a registered league holiday:

Just a reminder how Nashville showed out for the NFL draft

Home (2020)

You know the 2020 draft from: Bill Belichick’s dog

The story: Not really a fair entry here, since everybody was home during the pandemic. (We know, we don't want to remember it either.) But it led to indelible images, like No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow in his parents' house; Roger Goodell relaxing in his lounger and devouring M&Ms; Bill Belichick's dog apparently making picks for him; and … whatever the hell was happening in the Vrabel homestead.

Still trying to figure out what was going on in Mike Vrabel's house during the 2020 draft 😂



📺: 2022 #NFLDraft -- April 28-30 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/nwXGOL1e0S — NFL (@NFL) April 5, 2022

Cleveland (2021)

You know the 2021 draft from: The Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall and solving all their problems forever

The story: The spectacle may have outshone the substance here in this particular iteration of the draft. Cleveland was bathing in the glow of the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2002 and first postseason win since 1994, and offered up … a Macho Man impersonator.

The @Browns Macho Man just stole the show in Cleveland! 💪



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/18kl0EefCF — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2021

Las Vegas (2022)

You know the 2022 draft from: Sam Prince (you’ll remember in a moment)

The story: After missing out on the draft in 2020 for obvious reasons, Vegas got another shot in 2022, and didn't disappoint. While organizers scrapped plans from 2020 to have players arrive in boats, there was still plenty of Vegas glitz around every pick — as well as a roughly two-mile walk from the green room to the stage. The best, by far, was Make-a-Wish fan Sam Prince's selection for the New York Giants of Kayvon Thibodeaux, a scene every bit as ridiculously wonderful now as it was back then:

Make-A-Wish's Sam Prince is hyped to make Kayvon Thibodeaux the newest New York Giant. 👏@kayvont | @giants



📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/bqaSFlR2zQ — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022

Also, there was this, from Criss Angel to start Round 2:

Never change, Vegas.

Kansas City (2023)

You know the 2023 draft from: Carolina opting for Bryce Young over CJ Stroud

The story: It was an embarrassment of riches for Kansas City, which had just hosted a Super Bowl parade a few months before and now hosted the NFL Draft. The sea of hometown jerseys was now a standard expectation; unfortunately, so too was the ongoing decline in on-site green room players. Four went unpicked in Round 1, but only one came back for Round 2: Alabama's Brian Branch. Detroit finally picked him 45th overall, but since he hadn't packed a second suit, Branch came onstage in sneakers and jeans. And nobody minded a bit.

Detroit (2024)

You know the 2024 draft from: Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels vs. Drake Maye

The story: If Nashville represented one high-water mark for draft road shows, Detroit raised the bar that much further, setting an all-time draft attendance record of 775,000. As for the memorable moments … Goodell sometimes appears inclined to bathe in the boos, and sometimes takes some shields onstage with him, like local former stars or children. In Detroit, he opted for a civic icon, Eminem, in one of those "Yeah, the NFL is everything now" moments.

Roger Goodell and Eminem walked out to "Not Afraid" at the #NFLdraft

Still, it was a massive Motor City spectacle, a sign that the NFL Draft is only getting bigger by the year. You’re on the clock, Green Bay.