New York Giants 2024 NFL offseason primer: How will Year 3 of Brian Daboll's up-and-down tenure go?

NFL: JAN 01 Colts at Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 01: New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on January 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York Giants' 2023 season: 6-11, missed playoffs

Overview: The Giants lost by 40 at home to the Cowboys in their season opener, and things didn't get a whole lot better from there. Failing to continue the momentum of Brian Daboll's first season in charge, New York was out of serious playoff contention by mid-November.

Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason but tore his ACL in Week 9. While he wasn't great before the injury, it's hard to really gauge anything he (or flash-in-the-pan replacement Tommy DeVito) did since the offensive line allowed 85 total sacks, second-most ever since sacks became a trackable stat.

Do the Giants go into 2024 with Jones as the unquestioned starter? Do they use the sixth overall pick on a WR1? Or do they use premium resources to address the defense, which wasn't particularly strong (especially against the run) in its own right?

New York thudded back to Earth last season after 2022's surprise run to the divisional round. There's lots of pressure on Daboll and Co. to get things right this fall.

Key free agents

RB Saquon BarkleyCB Adoree’ JacksonLB Isaiah SimmonsSS Xavier McKinneyOLB Jihad WardDL A’Shawn Robinson

Who's in/out: With a defensive revamp likely in store under new coordinator Shane Bowen, the biggest name to watch here is Barkley. He won't be tagged a second straight year, which leaves him as one of the biggest names on the free agent market. While still one of the league's most productive backs, he does not play what teams generally consider a premium position. Could a Giants reunion still be in the offing?

Key free agent needsOffensive lineRunning backWide receiver

Why the holes? No quarterback would look good behind the Giants' offensive line, which needs a ton of repairs after allowing a staggering 85 sacks last season. If Barkley signs elsewhere, the Giants will need to address their backfield too, and they've sorely lacked a true No. 1 receiving option ever since trading Odell Beckham Jr. five years ago.

Do they have the money? The Giants are in decent shape, at a projected $35.3 million under the cap, according to Spotrac.

Potential notable cuts

TE Darren WallerG Mark Glowinski

Why they might be gone: The splashy trade last March for Waller, one of the league's premier athletes, never fully came to fruition thanks to injuries and inconsistency. He's due $14.1 million against the cap this season, and the Giants might decide it's already time to move on. Glowinski, meanwhile, is scheduled to make $7.1 million this season, and as we've alluded to, the offensive line needs some serious work.

2023 NFLPA report card

Draft picks

1st round: No. 62nd round: No. 392nd round: No. 47 (from Seahawks)3rd round: No. 704th round 5th round 6th round

Good draft fit

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Why him? The Giants could go tackle in a rich offensive line draft, but Nabers might be their most gamebreaking bet right away. The LSU star has the burst, productivity and room for improvement to be worthy of a top-10 pick, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Nate Tice.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The Giants will likely run it back with Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback in 2024 but they will need a better group around him. They can't realistically count on Darren Waller for the big role they ticketed him for last offseason. The receiver room doesn't have a difference-maker, but rather a collection of solid role players. Oh, and they're likely losing Saquon Barkley as the starting running back. Couple all of those moves with a desperate need on the offensive line after a nightmarish run last year, and the Giants still have a long way to go in building an offensive ecosystem I'm rushing to invest in this season. — Matt Harmon