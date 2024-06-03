A new season of 'Love Island' UK drops tonight: How to watch the premiere live in the US

Summer is about to heat up, and so is your streaming schedule. A new season of Love Island (UK) premieres tonight on ITV2 (and streaming on ITVX). Season 11 — or Series 11, for our British folks — will feature a new cast of sexy singles searching for love in the Majorca villa. Maya Jama will return as the host of the prolific reality series — which will air new episodes six nights a week (Sunday to Friday) throughout the summer. Love Island UK will eventually stream on Hulu in the US, but if you don't want to dodge spoilers on the internet until you can catch up, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch Love Island UK live from the US tonight — or more like this afternoon, for US viewers.

And if you're looking for more info on Love Island USA, we've got a Love Island guide for you, too!

When does Love Island start?

Love Island kicks off the summer season with the UK series first, which premieres this Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. BST — that's 4 p.m. ET for US viewers, if you plan on tuning in live with a VPN.

What channel is Love Island UK on?

Love Island is broadcast in the UK on ITV2 and streams live on ITVX (and on a delay on Hulu for those in the US).

How to watch Love Island (UK) in the US:

How many weeks does Love Island last?

The UK series typically lasts eight weeks, but ITV has yet to confirm the exact duration of the show this season.

Love Island Series 11 cast:

Where to watch past seasons of Love Island UK

You can stream every season of Love Island UK, Love Island All Stars, Love Island Aftersun, Love Island Games, Love Island Australia and all the Love Island reunions free on ITVX in the UK. If you’re watching from outside of the UK, you’ll need the help of a VPN.

Where to watch past seasons of Love Island USA:

You can also catch all of Love Island USA in the UK on ITVX. So if you don’t want to pay for Peacock or Hulu, and you definitely want to watch the UK series anyway, a VPN + free ITVX account may be your best (and cheapest) option.