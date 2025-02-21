New Dodgers star Roki Sasaki drops marriage announcement out of the blue, just like Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) throws during his first live bullpen session during spring training baseball practice, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

For the second winter in a row, a Japanese superstar has announced a marriage to an anonymous woman on Instagram right after joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last year, it was Shohei Ohtani. This year, it was Roki Sasaki.

Amid his first spring training with the Dodgers, the pitching phenom published an Instagram post announcing he had recently married a woman:

The very rough automatic translation on Instagram:

Thank you for your continued support.

The other day, I registered my marriage with an ordinary woman.

This is a new start both in our personal and professional lives and we are full of both excitement and anxiety, but we will work hard together as a couple, so we hope you will continue to support us kindly.

It's worth nothing that in the context of that second statement, "ordinary" means Sasaki is saying he did not marry a celebrity or anyone fans should know.

Of course, Ohtani said basically the same thing last year and it turned out that "ordinary" woman was former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka. Ohtani declined to reveal her identity or provide any other details during spring training, but didn't bother hiding her when they flew to South Korea together for the Dodgers' season opener. Sasaki's wife could be revealed in a similar fashion at the Japan Series next month.

Marriage aside, Sasaki is in Arizona preparing for his highly anticipated MLB debut. The right-hander is one of the most hyped pitching prospects in recent baseball history, with prospect experts comparing him to Stephen Strasburg and Paul Skenes. He is nowhere close to a sure thing, mostly thanks to his health, but his ceiling is as high as any arm in baseball.

The Dodgers landed Sasaki on a $6.5 million signing bonus, an outrageous discount made possible by the fact that the 23-year-old came over two years earlier than when he would have been able to sign a nine-figure deal.

Just like Ohtani, Sasaki announced his decision via Instagram before any stateside reporters broke it.

Sasaki mostly got by with a fastball that sat in the upper 90s and often topped 100 mph and a demonic splitter considered one of the best pitches in the world. He has also been working on a slider for the past year or so, but the bigger question is if he will be able to stay on the mound despite never throwing more than 130 innings in Japan.