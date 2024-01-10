Nebraska rolls over Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue to grab dominant 88-72 upset win

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) and Sam Hoiberg (1) celebrate after Hoiberg stole the ball and made a layup against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) (Rebecca S. Gratz/AP)

Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue have stumbled in the Big Ten once again.

Nebraska flew ahead in the second half to stun the top-ranked Boilermakers 88-72 on Monday night. It marked Purdue’s second loss to an unranked team in the Big Ten, and Nebraska’s first over a No. 1 team since 1982.

Naturally, that sparked a wild celebration at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

After a tight first half, Nebraska closed out the opening period on a 13-0 run to take an 11-point lead into halftime. All seven of Sam Hoiberg’s first half points came in the final 2:15 of the half, too.

✅ Steal 👉 layup

✅ 3-pointer

✅ Lefty reverse



It was the 𝘚𝘢𝘮 𝘏𝘰𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘨 𝘚𝘩𝘰𝘸 to close out the first half.@samhoiberg x @HUskerMBB



💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/nEj0XHUE1r — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 10, 2024

Hoiberg, who is the son of coach Fred Hoiberg, finished with nine points on the night.

But perhaps more importantly, Nebraska shut down Edey in the first half. The Huskers held the reigning National Player of the Year to just two points and four rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

Though Purdue cut the game to a single point quickly in the second half, Nebraska didn’t go away. The Huskers ripped off a quick 8-0 run, capped by another Hoiberg steal and layup, to suddenly put them back up by double digits.

SAM HOIBERG!! Picked the pocket and cashed out! 💰 @HuskerMBB is off! pic.twitter.com/iREbY9jucx — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 10, 2024

Nebraska kept Purdue at arms length through much of the second half, thanks largely to three clutch 3-pointers from C.J. Wilcher. Though Fletcher Loyer cut it back to seven points with a 3-pointer, Keisi Tominaga responded with one of his own and sent Nebraska into the under-4 timeout with a double digit lead once again.

From there, the Huskers held on to take the 16-point win.

Edey finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss for Purdue. Mason Gillis added 16 points off the bench, and Fletcher Loyer finished with 13 points.

Tominaga led Nebraska with 19 points in the win. He shot 5-of-9 from behind the arc, and was one of seven players to make a 3-pointer. Rienk Mast added 18 points, and Wilcher added 16 points off the bench.

Nebraska has now won six of its last seven games. They had won five in a row before falling to No. 15 Wisconsin on Saturday. The win on Tuesday night was its first over a ranked opponent all season.

The Boilermakers have now lost twice to unranked teams in conference play so far this season. They lost to Northwestern in overtime in December right after they jumped to No. 1 in the national rankings. Purdue has had no issue getting past ranked opponents this year. The Boilermakers rolled through the Maui Invitational in November, where they beat Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette, and then they beat Arizona last month. They beat No. 9 Illinois last week, too.

Purdue’s loss marked the second major upset in college basketball on Tuesday night after Iowa State handed No. 2 Houston its first loss of the season in Ames. It's the first time since last season that both a No. 1 and No. 2 team lost in the same day, though the top six teams lost on that day last year. With both losses on Tuesday, it should pave the way for No. 3 Kansas to jump to No. 1 in the rankings next week.

