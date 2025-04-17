NBA's injury crisis: how to prevent injuries & increase longevity with Henry Abbott | The Big Number

Join Tom Haberstroh and Henry Abbott, of TrueHoop.com, as they delve into the intricacies of the current NBA injury crisis. Henry shares insights from his upcoming book, "Ballistic: The New Science of Injury-Free Athletic Performance," exploring the alarming injury rate in the NBA and the world at large.

The two talk how biomechanics, particularly the role of hips, are pivotal for athletes to achieve peak performance and longevity. Abbott shares his experiences with Dr. Marcus Elliott and the Peak Performance Project (P3) and emphasizes that injuries are not inevitable but avoidable with the proper prevention care.

(0:41) Henry Abbott joins the show

(2:26) The Big Number: 6,000 NBA games missed due to injury

(17:46) Little Number: 72% decrease in heart disease deaths

(20:46) Little Number: 11,000 newtons of force

(28:00) Little Number: 300% increase in chances of back pain

(32:52) Little Number: $45 million Suns performance facility

(40:26) How to prevent injuries now & in the future

(43:20) P3 breathing exercise

