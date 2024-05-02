NBA playoffs: Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers' crucial Game 6 vs. Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 31: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers face playoff elimination in Friday's Game 6 versus the Dallas Mavericks. Kawhi Leonard once again won't be in the Clippers' lineup with their season on the line, according to several reports.

The Mavs hold a 3-2 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series after blowing out the Clippers, 123–93, in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Leonard has only played in Games 2 and 3 of the series while dealing with right knee inflammation. Even when the veteran star has been able to play, he hasn't been effective, scoring a combined 24 points in his two games on 11-for-24 shooting.

Prior to the playoffs, Leonard had been sidelined since March 31, missing the Clippers' final eight regular season games and Game 1 of the series with the Mavericks.

In addition to Leonard, Los Angeles also won't have Terance Mann available. Mann had started the previous five games in the series, averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.