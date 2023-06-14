NBA Draft risers and fallers with Jonathan Wasserman

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek is joined by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report to discuss the upcoming NBA Draft, rumors around the New Orleans Pelicans trading Zion Williamson and the draft's biggest risers and fallers. Later, KP has Wass make the call between two players for the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1:00 - KP and Wass kick things off by talking about the NBA Draft in general and how draft season has gone for both, including the rumor mill and how smokescreens get started, whether or not to trust Vegas when it comes to the draft and whether or not they believe the rumor that the Pelicans could be looking to trade Zion Williamson. Since it's a strong draft class this year and very top-heavy with talent, both expect this could be a year where we see some trades go down.

15:00 - Biggest risers and fallers of the NBA Draft: KP and Wass point out Derek Lively, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Ben Sheppard as potential risers, and Keyonte George and Jett Howard as players who could fall on draft day.

24:15 - Draft battles: KP has Wass pick between two players for a few of the teams that could have the toughest decisions in front of them in the draft. First Wass picks Amen Thompson over Cam Whitmore for the Rockets at fourth overall. Then, he prefers Jarace Walker over Taylor Hendricks for the Pacers at seventh overall and Gradey Dick over Hendricks for the Jazz at ninth overall. The duo round out the segment by selecting Derek Lively over Bilal Coulibaly for the Thunder at pick twelve.

36:00 - Is there any chance we see Victor Wembanyama play in the summer league? Wasserman says there's little to no chance, as teams want to to take increased steps to protect top prospects, especially ones with potential injury concerns.

