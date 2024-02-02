NBA announces All-Star reserves including Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis

The NBA announced its All-Star reserves on Thursday including All-Star game mainstays Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis.
The reserves will join the starters who were announced last week at the All-Star game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. Starters were chosen via a vote of fans, players and media. The reserves announced on Thursday were selected by coaches from their respective conferences.
Western Conference All-Stars
Reserves
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Damontis Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Starters (previously announced)
Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
This is a breaking story that will be updated as Eastern Conference All-Stars are announced.