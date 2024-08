NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 11: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 11, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Austin Dillon’s no longer in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

NASCAR said Wednesday that Dillon would be allowed to keep the win from Sunday’s race at Richmond but wouldn’t be able to use that win to qualify for the playoffs. Dillon crashed both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the last lap in his efforts to make the postseason in NASCAR’s win-and-in playoff format.