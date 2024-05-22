NASCAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fined for throwing punch at Kyle Busch

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race NORTH WILKESBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 19: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger Health/Icy Hot Chevrolet, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been fined for throwing a punch at Kyle Busch after Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race.

NASCAR announced Wednesday morning that Stenhouse had been fined $75,000 and two of his team’s crew members had been suspended after the fracas that ensued following a conversation between Stenhouse and Busch.

Busch wrecked Stenhouse on the second lap of the race after he thought Stenhouse put him into the wall on the opening lap. With no way to get out of the North Wilkesboro infield as the race was going on, Stenhouse waited for Busch throughout the rest of the race and confronted him as Busch walked back to his hauler.

In addition to Stenhouse’s fine, JTG-Daugherty Racing crew member Keith Matthews was suspended for four races for his role in the fight and crew member Clint Myrick was suspended eight races.

Stenhouse’s father Richard has also been suspended indefinitely for getting involved.

A punishment from NASCAR always seemed likely for Stenhouse as he made it clear in interviews after his crash that he was going to wait to confront Busch at the end of the race. However, it’s also another conflicting message from NASCAR given the sanctioning body’s promotion of the altercation. Just take a look at this post from NASCAR’s X account.

Ricky felt like something needed to be done.



So he did something. pic.twitter.com/8X0YK1aheR — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 20, 2024

Stenhouse was also a guest on Corey LaJoie’s podcast following the fight. LaJoie’s podcast is a NASCAR production and it was promoted through NASCAR’s social media channels.

At least one NASCAR driver noticed the hypocrisy.

If it’s so wrong then why is it all over NASCAR social channels? We should be allowed to show our emotions, I don’t get it… https://t.co/LKr8t4h27h — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) May 22, 2024

We’re guessing the friction between Busch and Stenhouse will dissipate soon, but if it continues into the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday then Richard Childress said he’d get involved. In an interview on Tuesday, Childress, 78, said he’d take matters into his own hands if Stenhouse tries to retaliate on the track against Busch.

Richard Childress had a message for Ricky Stenhouse Jr when we talked to him today prior to the Helping A Hero Patriot Award Dinner. He says if Ricky touches @KyleBusch's 8 car at Charlotte, he will whoop Ricky's A$$ personally. He also wishes he had stayed to fight Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Q2GHKfVqWE — Chris Weaver (@chris8video) May 21, 2024

Stenhouse finished last in the All-Star Race and Busch was 10th. The All-Star Race does not pay points and has no bearing on the regular-season standings. Busch is currently 13th in the standings while Stenhouse is 26th.