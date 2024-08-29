NASCAR releases 2025 Cup Series schedule

AUTO: JUL 06 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 CHICAGO, IL - JULY 06: A large NASCAR logo sits outside the Buckingham Memorial Fountain in Grant Park during the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course on July 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NASCAR playoff schedule will look a bit different in 2025.

The championship race is staying at Phoenix for yet another season, but New Hampshire and Gateway are now playoff tracks while Talladega will host a third-round race in the Cup Series playoffs.

NASCAR unveiled its 2025 schedules for all three of its series on Thursday. Watkins Glen and Homestead are hosting playoff races this season and are out of the playoffs for 2025. The Glen is moving back to its traditional August date and Homestead — the site of the title race before Phoenix — will host an early-season race in March.

The inaugural Mexico City race will be preceded by a date at Michigan. That race has been held in August in recent years and plagued by rain. The race earlier this month was delayed to Monday.

The first in-season tournament will start on June 28 at Atlanta and conclude at Indianapolis on July 27. The races in between are at Chicago, Sonoma and Dover.

Gateway is set to host its first playoff race and will serve as the second race of the playoffs. New Hampshire has been a playoff track previously and it will host the first race of the second round of the playoffs.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City is the only new track on the Cup Series schedule. It replaces one of the two weekends at Richmond. The Virginia track’s lone race date will be on Aug. 16.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Feb. 2: Clash at Bowman Gray (exhibition)

Feb. 16: Daytona 500

Feb. 23: Atlanta

March 2: Circuit of the Americas

March 9: Phoenix

March 16: Las Vegas

March 23: Homestead

March 30: Martinsville

April 6: Darlington

April 13: Bristol

April 27: Talladega

May 4: Texas

May 11: Kansas

May 18: All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (exhibition)

May 25: Coca-Cola 600

June 1: Nashville

June 8: Michigan

June 15: Mexico City

June 22: Pocono

June 28: Atlanta

July 6: Chicago

July 13: Sonoma

July 20: Dover

July 27: Indianapolis

Aug. 3: Iowa

Aug. 10: Watkins Glen

Aug. 16: Richmond

Aug. 23: Daytona

Aug. 31: Darlington

Sept. 7: Gateway

Sept. 13: Bristol

Sept. 21: New Hampshire

Sept. 28: Kansas

Oct. 5: Charlotte

Oct. 12: Las Vegas

Oct. 19: Talladega

Oct. 26: Martinsville

Nov. 2: Phoenix