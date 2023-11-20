Monday Night Football: How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game tonight

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 5: Travis Kelce of Kansas City Chiefs looks on ahead of the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 5, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images) (Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 11 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Monday's match will mark the ninth time in NFL history that the previous year's Super Bowl participants have faced off during the regular season. The game also matches up Chiefs player Travis Kelce against his Eagles player brother, Jason Kelce. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Chiefsgame:

Date: Monday, Nov. 20

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on?

Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: