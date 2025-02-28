Mohamed Salah states Ballon d'Or case, “Onside” EPs talk show & Lionel Messi's angry side finally comes out.

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros debate whether or not Mohamed Salah deserves more Ballon d’Or buzz as he continues his record-breaking season. They also react to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s thrilling 8-goal draw in the first leg of the Copa del Rey.

Christian and Alexis then chat with Executive Producers of the Apple TV docuseries, Onside, about the show and what fans can expect.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down Lionel Messi receiving a fine for violent conduct against an NYCFC assistant coach after Inter Miami’s loss. They also react to the USWNT’s loss to Japan in the SheBelieves Cup final.

(5:35) - Mohamed Salah the Ballon d’Or favorite?

(18:30) - Barcelona draw Atletico Madrid 4-4

(28:35) - Jose Mourinho accused of racist comments

(35:45) - Onside executive producers join the show

(49:35) - Lionel Messi receives fine for violent conduct

(54:20) - Referee suspended after asking for Messi jersey

(59:20) - Japan win SheBelievesCup over USWNT

