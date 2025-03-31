Mock Draft Monday with Chris Trapasso: Cowboys land perfect WR to pair with Lamb | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' rolls onto the pod feed as CBS Sports Chris Trapasso joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite fits from his latest mock draft. In Trapasso's latest mock he has the Raiders landing Ashton Jeanty and the Cowboys grabbing Arizona WR Tet McMillan. To end the show, Trapasso stands on the table' for a TCU WR that reminds him of Puka Nacua as a prospect coming out of college.

(4:40) - Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders

(13:30) - Arizona WR Tet McMillan - Dallas Cowboys

(19:15) - Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen - Miami Dolphins

(26:10) - Oregon DT Derrick Harmon - Baltimore Ravens

(32:40) - North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel - Minnesota Vikings

(39:40) - Stand on the table prospect: TCU WR Jack Bech

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts