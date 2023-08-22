MLB's biggest disappointments and surprises in 2023

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

With the MLB playoffs just weeks away, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all 30 teams and determine if they have missed, met or exceeded expectations this season.

The New York Yankees are where we start, as we’re going from the bottom of each division up, and there is some debate over the last time they finished below a .500 record. They’re definitely going to miss the playoffs this year, which means we’ll get back to talking about them in the offseason.

The same is true for a few other disappointing teams, such as the San Diego Padres, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

There have also been a good amount of teams exceeding expectations, from teams that are expected to make the playoffs (Texas Rangers) and some that may not (Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks).

This podcast is a great primer if you’re looking to get a good look at the league before everyone gets ready for the postseason push.

