MLB swaps Rays' July, August home dates with Angels, Twins due to playing at Tampa's Steinbrenner Field

Major League Baseball announced some changes to its 2025 schedule as a result of the Tampa Bay Raysplaying their home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa during the upcoming season due to the damage sustained at Tropicana Field during Hurricane Milton.

"These proactive schedule adjustments have been made to optimize the number of games played in the best weather conditions given the Rays’ transition to an outdoor ballpark," said a statement issued by MLB.

To avoid the summer humidity, which can reach levels of 90% or higher in July and August, MLB has moved an April three-game series (April 7-9) between the Rays and Los Angeles Angels from Anaheim's Angel Stadium to Steinbrenner Field. The three-game set the two clubs were scheduled to play in August (Aug. 4-6) in Tampa will now be played in Anaheim.

Two series involving the Rays and Minnesota Twins will also swap places on the schedule. A three-game set previously scheduled to be played in Minneapolis from May 26-28 will now.move to Tampa. And the series scheduled from July 4-6 at Steinbrenner Field will now be played at Target Field.

Steinbrenner Field, with a capacity of 11,000, is the spring training ballpark for the New York Yankees and their Class-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons. The Tarpons will play their home games on other fields on the Yankees' complex during the Florida State League season.

Tropicana Field suffered damage to its fabric roof panels, which were ripped away when Hurricane Milton made landfall, allowing rain and wind to also harm the interior of the stadium. After assessing the damage, the city of St. Petersburg, Florida determined that fixing the facility would cost approximately $55.7 million and would not be ready until 2026.

However, the St. Petersburg City Council initially voted to approve the funds, only to reverse the decision hours later.