MLB Home Run Derby: Ingrid Andress' national anthem draws attention as Alec Bohm struggles to keep straight face

2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Ingrid Andress drew plenty of attention at Globe Life Field on Monday night.

Just perhaps not in the way that she hoped.

Andress performed the national anthem to kick off the MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas, and, well, it wasn’t great. Take a listen:

In her defense, performing in front of 40,000 fans is no easy task. And Andress remembered all of the words, which is something Black Pumas singer Eric Burton failed to do when singing the song before the World Series in 2022.

But still, Andress’ rendition of the national anthem left Philadelphia Phillies star Alec Bohm struggling to keep a straight face on the field.

Alec Bohm 😂 pic.twitter.com/CGFuDVVZc7 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 16, 2024

That naturally brought flashbacks of Fergie’s national anthem attempt at the NBA All-Star Game in 2018 — where countless players and celebrities in attendance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles couldn’t hold back before she let out her iconic “Let’s play some basketball!” rallying cry.

Andress has released two albums in her career, most recently with “Good Person” in 2022. The 32-year-old has earned four Grammy nominations, including for Best New Artist and Best Country Song in 2021. She's toured on her own and alongside other country stars like Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw and Stevie Knicks. Her father, Brad Andress, was a major league strength and conditioning coach for nearly two decades too, including long stints with the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies.

Country singer and Texas native Cody Johnson will perform the national anthem for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. Though Andress clearly has the credentials to back up her singing career, Johnson has a low bar to clear.