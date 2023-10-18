MLB Gold Glove finalists announced, Nolan Arenado to miss award for 1st time in 11-year career

St. Louis Cardinals v Baltimore Orioles BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws the ball to second base against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 11, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

MLB announced this year's 60 Gold Glove finalists on Wednesday and the biggest surprise who didn't make the cut.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has won the National League Gold Glove at his position every year since his rookie season in 2013, was not among the three finalists for his league and position this year. Arenado was also on a streak of six straight Platinum Gloves, for the best overall fielder in the league.

Arenado had been tied with Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki for most consecutive Gold Gloves to open a career. His 10 Gold Gloves remains tied with the Philadelphia Phillies' Mike Schmidt for second-most all-time at the position, behind only the late Brooks Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles.

Instead of Arenado, the 2023 finalists were the Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, the Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley and the Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, who took over the position in Denver after Arenado was traded to the Cardinals.

It's not too much of a stunner they beat out Arenado, though, as all three players were well ahead of the veteran in the key Defensive Runs Saved stat, a catch-all for defensive performance. Arenado did beat out Riley in Statcast's Outs Above Average, though.

As for the other positions, some will be more competitive than others. Here's the entire list of nominees, with each player who leads their group in Defensive Runs Saved italicized.

American League Gold Glove finalists

Catcher

Jonah Heim, TEX

Alejandro Kirk, TOR

Adley Rutschman, BAL

First base

Nathaniel Lowe, TEX

Ryan Mountcastle, BAL

Anthony Rizzo, NYY

Second base

Mauricio Dubón, HOU

Andrés Giménez, CLE

Marcus Semien, TEX

Shortstop

Carlos Correa, MIN

Corey Seager, TEX

Anthony Volpe, NYY

Third base

Alex Bregman, HOU

Matt Chapman, TOR

José Ramírez, CLE

Left field

Austin Hays, BAL

Steven Kwan, CLE

Daulton Varsho, TOR

Center field

Kevin Kiermaier, TOR

Luis Robert Jr., CWS

Julio Rodríguez, SEA

Right field

Adolis García, TEX

Kyle Tucker, HOU

Alex Verdugo, BOS

Pitcher

José Berríos, TOR

Sonny Gray, MIN

Pablo López, MIN

Utility

Mauricio Dubón, HOU

Zach McKinstry, DET

Taylor Walls, TB

National League Gold Glove finalists

Catcher

Patrick Bailey, SF

Gabriel Moreno, ARI

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

First base

Freddie Freeman, LAD

Carlos Santana, PIT and MIL

Christian Walker, ARI

Second base

Nico Hoerner, CHC

Ha-Seong Kim, SD

Bryson Stott, PHI

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor, NYM

Dansby Swanson, CHC

Ezequiel Tovar, COL

Third base

Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT

Ryan McMahon, COL

Austin Riley, ATL

Left field

Ian Happ, CHC

David Peralta, LAD

Eddie Rosario, ATL

Center field

Brenton Doyle, COL

Michael Harris II, ATL

Alek Thomas, ARI

Right field

Mookie Betts, LAD

Fernando Tatis Jr., SD

Lane Thomas, WAS

Pitcher

Jesús Luzardo, MIA

Taijuan Walker, PHI

Zack Wheeler, PHI

Utility

Mookie Betts, LAD

Tommy Edman, STL

Ha-Seong Kim, SD