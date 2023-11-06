MLB free agency: Tracking the signings as the hot stove heats up

American League Fall Stars v. National League Fall Stars MESA, AZ - NOVEMBER 05: A silhouette of Jacob Berry #10 of the Peoria Javelinas fielding ground balls prior to the 2023 Fall Stars Game between the American League Fall Stars and the National League Fall Stars at Sloan Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

It's officially hot stove season. With the World Series in the rearview mirror (congrats, Texas Rangers!) and the 2023 winter meetings on the horizon (Dec. 4-7 in Nashville), it's time to follow along with the wheeling and dealing of free agency.

Teams had an exclusive negotiating window with their departing players following the end of the World Series, but now the market is fully open, with free agency beginning Monday.

We'll be following along and reacting as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.

Joey Votto, Tim Anderson have options declined

Before the start of free agency, news broke Saturday that the Reds were declining their 2024 option on Joey Votto's contract, ending his 22-year relationship with the team. Also, the White Sox declined their $14 million option on Tim Anderson, making him a free agent this winter.

Stephen Vogt first of managerial hires

In a winter with several teams looking for new skippers, the first domino to fall was in Cleveland, where the Guardians hired Stephen Vogt on Monday to replace the retiring Terry Francona.

In Miami, following Kim Ng's departure earlier this fall, the Marlins announced the hiring of Peter Bendix as their new president of baseball operations.