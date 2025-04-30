Mike Trout left Wednesday's Angels-Mariners game as a precaution with knee soreness

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 19: Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) heads to the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels on April 19, 2025 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mike Trout is dealing with another injury scare.

The oft-injured three-time MVP left Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners after running out a ground ball in the third inning.

After the game, manager Ron Washington told reporters that Trout felt soreness in his left knee when he hit the bag and that he was removed from the game as a precaution. It wasn't immediately clear when Trout will be able to return to the lineup.

Here's the play in which Trout experienced his soreness. He sprinted to first base after hitting a ground ball and was called out on a close play.

Here is Mike Trout's final at-bat of the game as he was pinch-hit for in the top of the fourth inning



The Angels have not announced why Trout was pulled from the game



(via @JeffFletcherOCR)pic.twitter.com/196kNzoMMV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 30, 2025

There was no immediate sign that Trout experienced any issues on the play. But the at-bat was his last of the day. He was replaced in the lineup by Jo Adell for his next scheduled at-bat. The Mariners won the game, 9-3.

Trout, 33, is playing his 15th MLB season, all of which he's played with the Angels. A 12-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP, he's one of the greatest hitters of his generation.

But injuries have limited his availability and production over the previous five seasons. Since 2020, Trout's played in more than 82 games in a single season just once (119 in 2022). He's been limited to 53 games or fewer in three of those seasons, including a 29-game outing in 2024.

Trout has struggled so far through 28 games in 2025. He had a .173/.261/.462 slash line in 104 at-bats prior to Wednesday's game. But his power remains intact when he does make good contact. Trout has nine home runs and 18 RBI on the season.