Mike Tomlin's plan to keep Steelers' QB decision 'in-house' apparently spoiled by George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Justin Fields #2 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warm-up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images) (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not announced whether Justin Fields or Russell Wilson will start against the New York Jets. On Friday, he said he has made his decision but was going to keep his choice "in-house."

For how long? No one knows, but Tomlin's pick to start Sunday night at MetLife Stadium is apparently Wilson, according to wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens said Friday that he has been working extra with Wilson after practice this week "more than usual because this is his first start," per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

George Pickens said he’s been putting in extra work with QB Russell Wilson after practice - more than usual - “because this is his first start.” pic.twitter.com/6rlQSBU8Hj — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 18, 2024

It was only a matter of time before Tomlin would turn to Wilson. He said the veteran quarterback was in "pole position" for the starter's job back in March and a calf injury was the only thing that prevented Wilson from playing.

Now that Wilson is healthy, it appears he will make his first start since Dec. 24, 2023.

Fields won't be surprised by Tomlin moving to Wilson, if that is indeed the choice. This week Fields said that if he were playing better there would be no debate about who should start for the Steelers.

"I don't think I played good enough, if I'm being real with you," Fields said. "If I'm being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don't think there would be any sort of who should be playing, who should not."

The Steelers are 4-2 and tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. After a hot start to the season, Fields has cooled off. He's thrown for under 150 yards in each of their past two games and also has recorded a 57% completion percentage over that stretch.

Wilson's experience is something that is playing a factor in Tomlin's decision. A few off weeks from Fields and now the door is open for the veteran to right the ship.

"Justin has been really good, and we've been really good at times, but not to be confused with great," Tomlin said this week. "This is a competitive league. We're trying to position ourselves to be that team and we got a player with talent who hadn't had an opportunity to play, so we're going to potentially explore those things sometimes it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with what Justin has done or has not done."

Following the Jets, the Steelers will face the New York Giants before going on their bye week. After their week off they have the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens.