Mike Macdonald to the Seahawks, what is Washington's plan? + Why Ben Johnson stayed | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to give their takeaways on all the latest coaching news around the NFL. Fitz and Charles start off with the news that the Seattle Seahawks have hired Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. Charles breaks down the hire and Macdonald's meteoric rise under Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh. The duo also discuss what Macdonald will choose to do at the quarterback position with an important deadline approaching for Geno Smith's contract.

The Macdonald hire leaves the Washington Commanders as the last team without a head coach, and Fitz and Charles look at who's left on Washington's list and some potential sleeper names. Charles thinks Dan Quinn might be the best fit remaining, while Fitz still likes the idea of bringing in Bill Belichick.

The duo move on to the latest coordinator news, as Charles breaks down the power dynamic between head coach and GM when putting together a staff and how it may be affecting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles have their two coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, as they opt for big names to fix last year's woes. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith, who was a fantastic OC in Tennessee before flaming out in Atlanta. Both hosts wonder if a Ryan Tannehill addition could be coming in Pittsburgh.

00:40 - Mike Macdonald is the Seattle Seahawks head coach

18:50 - What will Washington do at head coach?

30:45 - The power dynamic of hiring a staff

35:55 - Philadelphia Eagles hire Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio

47:10 - Pittsburgh Steelers hire Arthur Smith

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."