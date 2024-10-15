Midseason College Football Playoff Outlook: projecting which teams will make it | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

How does the College Football Playoff picture look halfway through the 2024 season? On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Delleneger and SI's Pat Forde share which teams in each conference still have a realistic shot of making the playoff field. They discuss implications for big programs like Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia and the possibility of Boise State receiving a bye.

Also on today's show, they laugh about Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy's bye week injury that he suffered while handling one of his cows. They also question the absurd 12 men on the field penalty from the Ohio State vs. Oregon game that helped the Ducks win this past Saturday. Lastly, Wetzel shares the story of a woman who was caught attempting to smuggle turtles out of Vermont.

(3:57) ACC playoff picture

(15:50) Big 12 playoff picture

(19:54) Big Ten playoff picture

(24:52) SEC playoff picture

(34:44) Notre Dame & Boise state

(41:09) Mike Gundy squares off with a cow

(45:15) Dan Lanning's Loophole

(53:08) People's Court: turtle smuggling

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts