Michigan coach Dusty May agrees to multiyear contract extension amid strong first season

Michigan head coach Dusty May staying in Ann Arbor long-term. The head coach has agreed to a contract extension to remain with the Wolverines, the school announced Friday.

In a statement, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said that he and May have agreed to a "multi-year contract," though he did not clarify the exact length of the extension. Additional terms of the deal were not made public.

"His (May's) commitment to this University and the success of the men's basketball program has far exceeded our expectations and makes us all excited for what the future holds," Manuel said in the statement.

Since taking the head coaching job last March, May has indeed exceeded expectations. After a few tumultuous years under Juwan Howard, May has led the Wolverines to a 20-5 record — the team's first 20-win season in four years, during what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. The team is currently at the top of the Big 10 and is ranked No. 12 in the most recent AP Poll.

Earlier on Friday, May was named to the watchlist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

The extension has implications in other parts of the Big 10 as well. May, who got his start as a student manager at Indiana, has been a popular name in the Hoosiers' head coach search. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is set to step down at the end of the season.

However, with May off the board, Indiana's choices are already dwindling. Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens, an Indiana native and a dream candidate to replace Woodson, has also confirmed that he is not in the running for the job. However, as a school with such a rich basketball history, Indiana is likely to find a head coach soon enough.

May and the Wolverines, meanwhile, have five more games left in the regular season, including two rivalry matchups against No. 14 Michigan State.