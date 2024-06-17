Men's College World Series Day 4: Florida eliminates NC State

NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 09 - Clemson Super Regional - Florida at Clemson CLEMSON, SC - JUNE 09: Florida Gators pitcher Jac Caglianone (14) during the College D1 Baseball Super Regional game between the Florida Gators and the Clemson Tigers on June 9, 2024 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Virginia was the first team to be eliminated by the 2024 Men's College World Series on Sunday. Florida and NC State face that fate in Monday's first game from Omaha. Texas A&M and Kentucky are matched up in the nightcap.

Florida 5, NC State 4

The Gators and Wolfpack each lost their first College World Series, putting them in jeopardy of elimination on Monday afternoon. But Florida rebounded to say alive in the tournament while NC State is going home.

Junior Jac Caglianone pitched only one inning after allowing one run and showing low velocity (averaging 88 mph) on the mound. ESPN cameras showed him rubbing his forearm in the dugout afterward. But whatever arm pain or burnout he was feeling didn't affect him at the plate. His three-run home run in the second gave the Gators a 4–1 lead.

With the homer, Caglianone tied Matt LaPorta for most in Florida baseball history with 74. The two-way star has hit 67 long balls over the past two seasons.

What they're saying

"Just gotta flush it, just gotta move on," Caglianone said when asked how he could put his bad first inning as a pitcher aside to excel with the bat.

What's next

Florida plays Wednesday against the loser of the Texas A&M-Kentucky game.