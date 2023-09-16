Max Verstappen's Formula 1 win streak in serious jeopardy after Singapore Grand Prix qualifying

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Qualifying SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 16: Eleventh placed qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing reacts in the FIA garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 16, 2023 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) (Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix could be the day where Max Verstappen’s win streak comes to an end.

Verstappen was knocked out of qualifying in the second round on Saturday and will start 11th pending any stewards’ reviews. There were multiple incidents set for review after qualifying, including when Verstappen possibly impeded other drivers at the end of pit lane.

Verstappen is looking for his 11th consecutive win after setting a Formula 1 record with his 10th straight win in the Italian Grand Prix. Red Bull has won a series-record 15 consecutive races dating back to the 2022 season finale as Sergio Perez has won the two races Verstappen hasn’t so far this season. Perez also failed to get out of the second round of qualifying.

Carlos Sainz will start on pole for the second straight race. Sainz put his Ferrari on pole at Monza ahead of Verstappen and barely beat out Mercedes’ George Russell and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for the top spot on Saturday.

Ferrari and Mercedes appear to be the fastest teams so far this weekend. Red Bull looks to be struggling for corner grip at the revamped Singapore circuit. Sainz and Leclerc have consistently posted the best single-lap times throughout practice while Mercedes’ Russell and Lewis Hamilton appear to have very good long-run pace.

Mercedes is the last non-Red Bull team to win a race. Russell won the Brazilian Grand Prix a season ago ahead of Hamilton. The seven-time champion is looking for his first win since 2021 after going winless a season ago. He starts fifth behind McLaren’s Lando Norris in fourth. McLaren added upgrades to Norris’ car ahead of the weekend and he’s been consistently quick alongside the Ferraris and Mercedes cars.

The first qualifying round ended under a red flag for a hard crash by Lance Stroll. He was pushing to advance to the second round and lost control of his car at the end of his lap and his car slammed into the wall.

Singapore Grand Prix starting lineup

1. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2. George Russell, Mercedes

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6. Kevin Magnusson, Haas

7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

9. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10. Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri

11. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

12. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

13. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

14. Alex Albon, Williams

15. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

16. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

17. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

18. Logan Sergeant, Williams

19. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin