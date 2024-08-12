Mariners Heating Up and Division Races Staying Tight | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The weekend was packed with teams trying to make moves and help their postseason chances, including the Mariners keeping the pressure on the Astros and the Dodgers holding back the Padres and the Diamondbacks.

On this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman go through all of the weekend series and break down how close these division races are and why the current leaders need to keep their foot on the gas. And, they discuss one of the wackier ground-rule doubles they’ve ever seen and talk about the strange return of Madison Bumgarner to the baseball world.

The guys also bring back one of their favorite segments, Sorry for Your Mentions, and then go into Turbo Mode to finish out the episode.

(00:00) Episode start

(1:40) The sweeps

(18:27) Mopportunities

(23:13) Warm fuzzy feeling

(27:35) Sorry for your mentions

(35:08) Turbo mode

