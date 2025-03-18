March Madness 2025: 5 Cinderellas capable of making a deep NCAA tournament run

ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 05:Drake players celebrate after winning the championship game between the Drake Bulldogs and the Bradley Braves in the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament on March 05, 2023, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NCAA tournament field is here, and the top of the bracket looks incredibly strong. The SEC, with a pair of No. 1 seeds and a record 14 bids, is in a great position to win its first national championship in more than a decade.

But, like every other NCAA tournament before it, upsets are coming.

Here’s a look at the five best dark horse teams poised to make a surprise deep run and bust some brackets in the tournament.

Drake

Record: 30-3 | Finish: 1st in Missouri Valley

NCAA tournament seed: No. 11 (West Region)

First NCAA tournament matchup: No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 Missouri (Wichita, Thursday)

The Bulldogs won 30 games for the first time in program history this season, which is pretty remarkable considering first-year head coach Ben McCollum rebuilt their starting lineup largely with Division II transfers after landing the job a year ago. They've won 18 of their last 19 games to close out the season, which earned them their fourth NCAA tournament bid in the last five seasons.

Perhaps the best thing about Drake is its defense. The Bulldogs boast the top scoring defense in the country, even better than Houston — which ran the table in the Big 12 tournament and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Drake allowed just 58.4 points per game all season. They will slow teams down and throw offenses out of whack, starting with Missouri. The Tigers averaged 84.5 points per game, which is the ninth-most in the country.

As long as Drake's offense doesn't fall apart, it is more than capable of knocking off Missouri early and then making a run in its half of the West region. The Bulldogs are a great, traditional Cinderella pick this spring.

BYU

Record: 24-9 | Finish: Third in Big 12

NCAA tournament seed: No. 6 (East Region)

First NCAA tournament matchup: No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 VCU (Denver, Thursday)

The Cougars are the highest-seeded team on this list, and right on the cusp of even being considered a “dark horse,” but don’t overlook them. BYU finished in third in the Big 12 this season, and went on a huge run to close out the year. They won nine straight before falling to Houston in the Big 12 tournament, and went on a stretch where they beat four ranked opponents in seven games — including Iowa State twice. They also stunned Kansas with a historic 34-point win, which seemed to lead to the Jayhawks’ tumble.

Forward Richie Saunders is shooting nearly 51% from the field while putting up 16 points per game to lead the Cougars, who have a pretty favorable draw to start the tournament. They’ll open with No. 11 VCU in Denver, which makes for a short trip over the Rocky Mountains, and share their half of the East region with Saint Mary’s (we’ll get to them), Vanderbilt and Montana. No. 2 Alabama is dealing with injuries, and No. 3 Wisconsin is very beatable.

The Cougars know how to win and keep a streak alive. As long as they don’t stumble out of the gate, BYU can go on its deepest tournament run since the Jimmer Fredette era.

UC San Diego

Record: 30-4 | Finish: 1st in Big West

NCAA tournament seed: No. 12 (South Region)

First NCAA tournament matchup: No. 12 UC San Diego vs. No. 5 Michigan (Denver, Thursday)

The Tritons are eligible for the NCAA tournament for the first time this spring after making the jump from Division II. They went 30-4 and won the Big West regular season and tournament titles without issue. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones leads the team with 19.5 points per game, and he gets to the free throw line more than anybody in the country. He's averaged 8.6 free throws per game this season.

The Tritons are short, and don’t have a player taller than 6-foot-8 in their rotation, and they’ve played just three Quad 1 games all season. But they are third in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio while forcing nearly 16 turnovers per contest, and they lead the country in turnover margin. Like Drake, this is a defensive-minded team (they allow just 61.6 points per game, the sixth-best in the country) that can undoubtedly go on a run. They just have to get past Michigan, which ran the table in the Big Ten tournament, first.

McNeese

Record: 27-6 | Finish: 1st in Southland

NCAA tournament seed: No. 12 (Midwest Region)

First NCAA tournament matchup: No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Clemson (Providence, Thursday)

Head coach Will Wade has led the Cowboys back to the NCAA tournament in just his second season with the program, which marks the first time they’ve ever made it in back-to-back years. They rolled through the Southland with just a single conference loss. Four of the team’s starters average double figures, so they can score from just about anywhere, and they’ve allowed just 64 points per game. Christian Shumate is shooting nearly 62% from inside the arc, DJ Richards is shooting 45% from deep while putting up almost six 3-pointers per contest.

While Clemson won’t be an easy team to get past in the first round, Wade has turned this program around completely in just two seasons. And with several key players back from last year’s group, which lost in the first round of the tournament, the Cowboys are a good pick to break some brackets early on.

Saint Mary’s

Record: 28-5 | Finish: 1st in WCC

NCAA tournament seed: No. 7 (East Region)

First NCAA tournament matchup: No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt (Cleveland, Friday)

Finally, it’s time to talk about Saint Mary’s.

The Gaels have been trying to dethrone Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference for years. While the Bulldogs beat them in the tournament title game, the Gaels swept them in the regular season and went 17-1 in conference play. They are one of the slowest-playing teams in the country, right up there with Houston and Drake, and they’ve allowed less than 61 points per game.

Veteran guard Augustas Marčiulionis is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 assists per game, both of which are career-highs, and big men Mitchell Saxen and Paulius Murauskas can hold their own inside. While their defense is more than solid, the team has averaged just 73.5 points per game. If the Gaels’ offense shuts down, it’s going to be hard for them to keep up and finally make it out of the first weekend of the tournament after failing to do so the past three seasons.

But, like BYU, they are in a favorable bracket to pull that feat off. And Vanderbilt, while having pulled off several significant upsets early on, has lost eight of its last 12 games. That’s not a great streak to enter the tournament on.