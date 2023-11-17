Luda Kris Kringle? Hip-hop star reveals his first alias was Santa-inspired: 'I used to write Christmas raps.'

In the new Disney+ movie Dashing Through the Snow, a young Eddie Garrick (played by Ludacris) writes letters to Santa.

The character is relatable to Luda. While it's general knowledge that the hit ATL hip-hop artist started rapping as a child, he revealed to Yahoo Entertainment that his alias during that time was extremely Santa-adjacent.

“My first rap name at 9 was Kris Kringle. And then I realized there’s only so many Christmas raps that I could do, so I had to change my name. But you just brought up something that not too many people know,” Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, told Yahoo Entertainment while promoting the holiday movie.

“Kris Kringle. Yeah, I used to write letters to Santa but more importantly, I used to write Christmas raps.”

Sitting next to Luda, comedian and co-star Lil Rel Howery, chimed in: “You called yourself Kris Kringle? That's fascinating.”

As Luda’s character in the movie grows up, he becomes a social worker determined to help others, but also somewhat of a Scrooge about Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. He typically spends the holidays helping others and ignoring family celebrations.

His estranged wife, Allison (Teyonah Parris), requests him to spend time with his daughter, Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum), instead of working. At his next-door neighbor’s home, father and daughter happen upon a mysterious man who claims to be Santa Claus — sending them on a wild adventure that might just restore his faith in the magic of Christmas.

The film's producer, Will Packer (Girls Trip, Ride Along, Straight Outta Compton), shares his recipe for a family holiday movie.

“I think you gotta have comedy, right? Give me a dash of comedy. You give me a sprinkle of hope. Right? You give me a pitch of some drama and you mix it in and stir it all up and hopefully, at the end of the day, you bake that thing at about 750 [degrees] and you come out with a delicious confection that everybody can enjoy,” he told Yahoo.

Growing up, Howery said he enjoyed the family time at the holidays. “I think the funnest thing for me is just family. Especially when you got something new and you can wait to show your cousins and we used to go to church on Christmas so like we'll open our presents really early and then have to get ready for church,” he said.

“My uncle was a pastor. [I would be] like, ‘You better hurry up with this service so I can get back and play with stuff.’ It just makes me think of family. Like the holidays is so much all about family.”

As for Ludacris, Christmas always loomed large, including as a lunching pad for his rap career.

“Hey, my first name is Chris, I’ve got every creative thing you could come up with Chris — Ludacris, Kris Kringle, I’ve come up with it… I might need to go back and just change my name to Ludacris Kris Kringle or Luda Kris Kringle during the holidays from now on when it’s Luda Christmas.

“No, I’m joking. I don’t want to do that.”

Dashing Through the Snow is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.