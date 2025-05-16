Lopez v. Apple lawsuit: How you can file a claim in the $95 million settlement over allegations Siri eavesdropped

If you own an Apple device, you may be owed some cash from the tech giant.

It’s part of a $95 million settlement Apple has agreed to that stems from a class-action lawsuit alleging the company violated customer privacy through its iOS voice assistant, Siri.

In 2021, Fumiko Lopez and other Apple device owners filed a lawsuit in a California federal court claiming that "confidential or private communications were allegedly obtained by Apple and/or shared with third parties as a result of an unintended Siri activation." The lawsuit, Lopez v. Apple, alleges that those private conversations were shared with third-party businesses that targeted Lopez and other Apple customers with ads in Apple search and in Safari web browser.

Apple denies the allegations and any wrongdoing, but ultimately agreed to the settlement payout.

Here’s what to know about the lawsuit and whether you’re entitled to a payment.

Who is eligible for a payout?

Apple customers who owned or bought certain Siri-enabled devices and who "experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication" between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, are eligible to make a claim for a payout, according to the settlement website.

Devices that qualify under the lawsuit include: iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iMacs, Apple TV streaming boxes, HomePod speakers and iPod touches.

If Apple customers aren't sure if they're eligible, they can contact the settlement administrator online; by phone at 1-888-981-4106; or by mail at Lopez Voice Assistant Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 6609, 614 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, N.J., 08816.

How to file a claim if you’re eligible

The settlement website has a submit claim section where eligible Apple customers can file a claim online.

Some people may have received an email or a postcard with a claimant identification code and confirmation code that should be used when making a claim. If you did not receive either of these codes and believe you have been affected, follow the instructions on the submit claim section of the website.

The deadline to submit a claim is July 2, 2025.

How much are the payments?

It will depend on how many people file claims, and each eligible customer can submit a claim for up to five Siri-enabled devices. Payments for each device are capped at $20 each, so there’s a possible maximum payout of $100.

When could claimants get those payments?

Later this year, at the earliest.

There's a final approval court hearing scheduled for Aug. 1, 2025, for the $95 million settlement, according to the FAQ page of the lawsuit website. If it's approved, those who filed claims will be sent their payment.

When a customer submits a claim, they can select options to receive payment through physical check, e-check or direct deposit.