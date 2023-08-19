Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater wears jersey No. 50 for preseason start, but why?

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) warms up before the first half of a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

The preseason always has some weird moments. Like a quarterback wearing a linebacker's number.

The NFL has relaxed the rules on which uniform numbers players can wear, which means you'll see some defensive linemen in single digits and other oddities.

But a quarterback wearing 50? That's not something we're going to get used to.

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater signed less than two weeks ago. When he got to camp, which has 90 players instead of the normal 53 in the regular season, he had a problem. He didn't have a number that made a lot of sense to him. Because receivers and other positions can wear 1-19 now, most of the quarterback numbers were taken.

Bridgewater has worn No. 5 his entire NFL career, but running back David Montgomery has that. Dutch Clark's No. 7 is retired, taking away another option. According to the Lions' roster, No. 4 and 17 were still available, but Bridgewater went completely off the board and took No. 50. It's pretty simple, just adding a zero to the end of his favorite number. He wore No. 50 when he started for the Lions in Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hey, it's preseason, why not.

Bridgewater can likely move to a number between 1-19 when cuts are made before the regular season. That's good, because we're never getting used to a quarterback lining up under center wearing No. 50, no matter how relaxed the NFL makes its uniform rules.