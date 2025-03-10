Lions agree to deal with free agent CB D.J. Reed after coming up short in playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: D.J. Reed #4 of the New York Jets looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions offense is at a championship level. The defense might have been at that level too last season, but injuries ravaged it. That led to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders moving the ball easily during a shocking divisional round playoff upset at Detroit.

The Lions have a lot of big contracts on the books, but they're still finding ways to improve the defense.

The Lions agreed to terms with former New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, ranked by many as the top cornerback available in free agency, to a three-year, $48 million deal according to The Athletic.

Reed will turn 29 during the 2025 season, which is a bit older at the cornerback position. Reed didn't get the top contract among free-agent cornerbacks — Carlton Davis III left the Lions for a three-year, $60 million deal with the New England Patriots according to reports — but it's still a good payday for a productive player.

Reed spent two seasons with the 49ers and two more with the Seahawks before coming to the Jets. He settled in there, often overshadowed by fellow Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner but as a part of a strong defense over his three seasons in New York.

The Lions will still look for ways to improve the defense, but hope getting players healthy will help. The return of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in particular will be a big boost. The Lions lost Davis in free agency but rebounded quickly to add another top option in Reed.

The Lions have lost their last two playoff games in heartbreaking fashion. The 45-31 loss to the Commanders was a signal that there was still work to be done on the defensive side.