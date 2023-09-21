Lionel Messi returns, then exits Inter Miami match early in apparent discomfort

Toronto FC v Inter Miami CF FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami takes a shot during the first half while defended by Alonso Coello #52 of Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi left Inter Miami's Wednesday game against Toronto FC in the 37th minute in apparent discomfort.

Messi, who'd rested on Saturday after an apparent health concern while on international duty with Argentina, returned to Miami's starting lineup. But with around 10 minutes remaining in a then-scoreless first half, he pulled off the captain's armband and appeared to be frustrated.

He initially headed to the bench, then walked back to the locker room with eight minutes remaining in first-half stoppage time.

It was not immediately clear if Messi was injured. The Apple TV broadcast reported that Messi's teammate, Jordi Alba, who also left the game with an apparent injury, had ice on his hamstring, but Messi did not.

A few minutes after Messi headed down the tunnel, Facundo Farias scored to put Miami ahead 1-0.

This is a developing story and will be updated.