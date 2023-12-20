Lionel Messi, Inter Miami to kick off 2024 MLS season against Real Salt Lake

Lionel Messi is set to kick off the new Major League Soccer season.

MLS officially dropped its 2024 season schedule on Wednesday, which will kick off with Messi and Inter Miami hosting Real Salt Lake in South Florida in February. It's the earliest start to a season in the league's nearly three-decade history.

First match of the year. LET’S GO! 😤



The 2024 season kicks off on February 21st with @InterMiamiCF vs. @realsaltlake. pic.twitter.com/PxoOwauwK8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 20, 2023

Of course, leading with Messi only makes sense for MLS. Messi has dominated the sport since he arrived at Inter Miami last summer . He scored 11 goals in 14 matches last season, and he led the club to a win over Nashville SC to claim the Leagues Cup — which marked Inter Miami's first major trophy after it had started the season as one of the worst clubs in the league. Messi was named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year after the 36-year-old moved to Inter Miami, too, and the club's social media presence skyrocketed past any other major professional sports team in the United States.

Before Miami's season begins with the match against Salt Lake on Feb. 21, the club will make a trip to Saudi Arabia to play Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC — where Cristiano Ronaldo now plays . Miami is also stopping in El Salvador, Hong Kong and Japan on their preseason tour.

After the game against Real Salt Lake, Inter Miami will then take on the L.A. Galaxy in Southern California four days later.

Mark your calendars, our schedule is finally here! 🗓🚨



Our 2024 MLS Schedule for the upcoming season has been released! Take a look at our opponents and find out our match dates for next season!



Details: https://t.co/mxhbNTdfW4 pic.twitter.com/grFJCCCxmz — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 20, 2023

Other notable games across the league include a match between the Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl on July 4. That rivalry game drew a league-record crowd of more than 82,000 people last season.

The next edition of El Tráfico continues on July 4, 2024. 💥 pic.twitter.com/X5cqW0ndZJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 20, 2023

LAFC will host Columbus Crew on July 13 in a rematch of this year's MLS Cup, too, which Columbus won 2-1.

MLS and Liga MX will both stop their regular seasons for the Leagues Cup once again in 2024. That tournament — which will feature 47 teams from the United States, Canada and Mexico — will kick off on July 26. That tournament will start just 12 days after the Copa América final in Miami. The Leagues Cup final is set for August 2.