LeBron James wants Las Vegas NBA team. So does Shaquille O'Neal, who doesn't want to 'partner up'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James still wants an NBA team in Las Vegas, but the league's all-time leading scorer isn't the only basketball legend interested in owning a team in Sin City.

"I would like to have my own group," Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal told The Messenger. "I know Vegas hasn't been awarded an NBA team yet but if they ever get to a point where they are awarded a team, I would like to be a part of that. I don't want to partner up with nobody. I want it all for myself."

James made his first public plea for expansion to Las Vegas almost year ago, and was asked to explain his emphasis on the city Monday night.

"It just makes sense," the 19-time All-Star told reporters after the Lakers' preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets in Vegas. He went on to cite the success of sports teams in the area:

"Obviously you have the Raiders here, you have the [Golden] Knights here, you have the Aces here. You got F1 coming very soon. All-Star Weekend has been a few times," he said. "I think adding an NBA franchise here would just add to the momentum that's going on in this town."

James, who stopped by Game 1 of the WNBA finals while in Vegas, also mentioned the success of NBA Summer League as part of the desert destination's allure.

"I think it's only a matter of time, and I hope I'm part of that time," he said with a grin.

In 2022, he took advantage of another preseason postgame news conference to put some pressure on NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

"I would love to bring a team here at some point," James said. "That would be amazing. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you."

NBA team ownership isn't a new idea for O'Neal either. The 51-year-old became a part owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, but sold his share of the team last year to pursue a partnership with WynnBet and Wynn Las Vegas.

The eight-time All-NBA first team selection has additional ties to the city, including a Vegas-based chain of "Big Chicken" restaurants that now has locations all over the country.

He and James will have to wait for a team to come to their city of choice — if it happens at all, according to Silver. The league is waiting for the completion of its new media rights deals before considering expansion, he told reporters at the APSE conference in July.

"It’s not a sure thing but, as I’ve said before, I think it’s natural that organizations grow over time," Silver added.