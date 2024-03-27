Lakers erase 19-point 4th-quarter deficit, outlast Bucks in 2OT stunner without LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers' D'Angelo Russell gets past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't need LeBron James to win a double-overtime thriller.

Anthony Davis and Austin Raves led the team to a 128-124 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, erasing a 19-point fourth-quarter lead just to force the first overtime. To reach the second overtime, Davis had to snuff out a would-be game-winner from Damian Lillard.

The win improves the Lakers' record to 6-4 this season without James.

ANTHONY DAVIS DENIAL.



DOUBLE OVERTIME ON TNT. pic.twitter.com/MySxhU6vou — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2024

Davis posted 34 points, 23 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and two assists in a career-high 52 minutes played, while Reaves had a triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. D'Angelo Russell has 29 points and 12 assists.

That trio combined to score all but two of the Lakers' points in the fourth quarter, in which the Bucks led 94-75 at one point. There was plenty to regret for Milwaukee, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1-for-6 night at the free-throw line stood out as the Lakers took control in the second overtime.